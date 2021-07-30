Chiefs coach Baxter: ‘Every coach in world football has to pay attention to transitions’

Transition football is part of the modern game and any coach in the world needs to be aware of it‚ said new Kaizer Chiefs boss Stuart Baxter.

Baxter’s “transition football” when he has been coach of Bafana Bafana and Chiefs has often been a griping point for SA football fans‚ whose preference is for more “tiki-taka”‚ soft-passing‚ skills-based build-ups that are in keeping with the traditions of the game in the country.

Baxter said concentrating on transitions will unapologetically be a key aspect during his second stint back at Chiefs. The Englishman/Scot’s new tenure begins in earnest when Amakhosi kick off their 2021-22 season against DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinals on the weekend of August 14.

This weekend Amakhosi meet Orlando Pirates in the gimmicky Carling Black Label Cup pre-season match-up‚ where line-ups are voted for by the fans‚ at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

“Transitions is an important element. It isn’t the only element in football but it’s an important one. If you can dominate that then you can very much dominate the game‚” Baxter said.