‘He made a song for me’ — DJ Zinhle reveals how Bongz won her heart

DJ Zinhle has revealed how her bae Black Motion's Bongani "Murdah Bongz'' Mahosana showed her he liked her and how his gesture swept her off her feet.

While engaging with fans on Instagram recently, the DJ asked followers: “What do you wanna know?”

Zinhle seldom hosts an IG Q&A because she's notoriously private and fans never miss an opportunity to ask personal questions. But when the rare opportunity presented itself, one fan took a chance and asked the DJ about her relationship with Bongani..

The curious fan asked: “How did Bongani show you he likes you?”

Zinhle decided to share the cute story of how Bongani swept her off her feet.

She explained how Bongz made a song for her by sampling an old letter she wrote to her father just after he died in 2010. Bongani found the letter in her collection and made a new record.

“I found a vinyl record from my old collection. On the cover was a letter I wrote to my dad after he died in 2010,”

“I don’t even remember writing that letter but I was super emotional when I found it. Bongani took the record, sampled it and made a song for me,” she said.