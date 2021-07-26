As South Africans continued to survey the wreckage after the Under-23s' heartbreaking defeat to France in a seven-goal thriller at Saitama Stadium on Sunday‚ coach David Notoane conceded that it was his side's defensive frailties that cost them the Tokyo Games Group A match.

The South Africans led the match on three occasions but surrendered the lead each time‚ eventually losing 4-3 in referee's optional time.

It was a game that many have analysed with a fine-tooth comb‚ especially after the South Africans also failed to take advantage of a penalty that was missed by Luther Singh.

But Notoane continued to back his players and said he was proud after their at-times devastating performance.

“It was a difficult game‚ an exciting game, an emotional game‚” he said.

“We went for it‚ they also came for it‚ and I think at the end‚ it was a game of margins of error.

“We made more mistakes in our defensive actions than France - they scored four and we scored three.

“But I am proud of the boys‚ for their effort‚ for their commitment‚ for the quality of the play of the football they are capable of.

“We came with attacking intent and we gave attacking intention as you saw.

“So‚ sad as it is‚ last one to go‚ difficult one [against Mexico] but ja‚ that is football and what more can you say.”