“I said last week‚ and I will repeat what I said‚ that we will subject ourselves to the processes of the PSL. And it still stands. Obviously our legal team will deal with the matter. That is it‚ period."

Mnisi was asked if he could explain where the quote on Twitter had originated.

“I think somebody called me and I was speaking to them off the record‚” he said.

“I’m saying we will subject ourselves to the processes of the PSL‚ that’s one. Two‚ on record our legal team are the ones who are handling this matter. They know what needs to happen.”

The DC hearing on Saturday is the latest event in the long saga involving Royal AM‚ the GladAfrica Championship’s (National First Division‚ or NFD) final standings and the PSL’s promotion-relegation playoffs.

An arbitration result before the final game of the NFD had awarded three points to Sekhukhune United regarding a game in February where Polokwane City did not field the required five under-23 players.

After the final round of results, this made Sekhukhune champions and up for automatic promotion to the PSL‚ and bumped Royal down to the playoffs.

Royal did not honour any of their four playoff matches‚ interpreting an interdict they had earlier obtained against the playoffs proceeding as applying because they were applying to take their case to the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ which is an ongoing matter.