Last ‘Rhythm City’ episode airs tonight — promises drama, tears and love

After 14 years of authentic SA storytelling, the last episode of e.tv’s Rhythm City will air on July 16, and just as it started with a bang, it plans to bid farewell to its fans in a similar fashion with unforgettable moments.

The show, which started on July 9 2007, will have aired 3,660 episodes by July 16 2021.

A statement sent to TshisaLIVE read: “Rhythm City had a stellar cast over the years, portraying storylines that mirrored the reality many South Africans go through while showcasing some of the greatest musical talents this country has to offer.

“The show has amassed more than four million viewers daily in its tenure, and for that we’d like to say ‘Dankie Mzansi for 14 years’. ”

Promising a beautiful end to a beautiful story, e.tv promised fans a bit of everything with drama, suspense, tears and happy endings for some favourite characters.

“This week will showcase a tale with beautiful endings- from Jafta and Fats finally finding the love of their lives to Sabelo and Sindiswa moving into their very own home, and Suffocate ending up sharing a prison cell with Khulekani.”

Catch the finale of Rhythm City at 7pm on July 16 at — one last time.