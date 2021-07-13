“We said after getting the second jab‚ he would come back to SA and that would happen once the borders were open that side of the Netherlands to allow him into the country. That’s when his contract will officially commence‚” said Motlanthe.

Motlanthe said they are thankful that Broos managed to do some work behind the scenes when he was briefly in the country to sign his contract with Safa in May.

“What we have agreed with him when he was here for the first time was that he was going to sign a contract‚ but the contract will commence as soon as he comes back into the country.

“So no‚ [he is not drawing a salary from Safa at the moment] and we are also grateful that he agreed to the arrangement‚ despite the work he did when he was here.

“He was agreeable to the contract commencing when he comes back‚ but when he is going to come back is dependent on when the borders are open.”

The start of 2022 World Cup qualifiers was postponed to September due to contentious Covid-19 testing protocols‚ and to also enable some African countries time to upgrade their facilities to meet Fifa standards.

Motlanthe said they hope the Belgian will be back in SA in time to prepare for the national team for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe [away] and Ghana at home.

“We still believe that he will be here in time to prepare the team for the World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana‚” the Safa CEO said.

“We are in constant contact with him about what is happening in the Cosafa Cup‚ and also what will be happening in Japan regarding the SA under-23 team's [participation] at the Olympics [next month]. We hope that when he comes back he will have enough time to prepare Bafana for the World Cup qualifiers.”