Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc with Banyana Banyana's long-serving kit manager‚ Aletta Ngidi‚ succumbing to the deadly virus on Tuesday.

SA Football Association CEO‚ Adv Tebogo Motlanthe‚ confirmed that Ngidi has been unwell for the past two weeks and died in the early hours of Tuesday.

“We have lost a dedicated servant of the game‚” said Motlanthe.

“This is painful news.

“Aletta was supposed to be part of the delegation of Banyana Banyana that was scheduled to travel to Netherlands two weeks ago for a friendly match in Zwolle.