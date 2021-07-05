Chippa sign Malian midfielder Aboubacar Bemba Sangare

Chippa United have beefed up their squad for the upcoming DStv Premiership season with Malian midfielder Aboubacar Bemba Sangare.

The former Jomo Cosmos player featured in 22 matches for the GladAfrica Championship side last season, scoring two goals.

Sangare is Chippa’s first signing for the new season and has committed to a three-year deal.

“Chippa United are proud to announce the signing of Malian midfielder Aboubacar Bemba Sangare,” a club statement said. .

“The 21-year-old midfielder was previously on the books of GladAfrica Championship side Jomo Cosmos.

“He also played for Tunisian club CS Hammam-Lif and Togolese club Togo-Port.”

Last week, Chippa chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi said the club wanted to keep the bulk of their players from last season, but would finalise everything once the new coach had arrived.

The Gqeberha side are in search of a head coach for the new season after the departure of Lehlohonolo Seema last week.

Seema, who had helped to save the team’s PSL status in the promotion/relegation playoffs, is joining Golden Arrows.