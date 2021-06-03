'Who's laughing now?' — Fans celebrate Benni McCarthy taking AmaZulu to Caf Champions League
AmaZulu fans are in celebration mode after their side made history, securing a spot in next year's Caf Champions League.
The club secured second place on the log after beating Swallows FC 1-0 on Wednesday night. Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned champions last week after their 3-1 win over SuperSport United.
Tapelo Xoki hit the winner for AmaZulu from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.
The win means AmaZulu will be up against Africa's elite next season, and surpassed club owner Sandile Zungu's goal of securing a top-four finish.
Coach Benni McCarthy has been at the helm of Usuthu's meteoric rise.
“When I joined people said I was overrated, I was fired from City, and I was going to fail and I'm not a good coach. I wonder now who's the one laughing,” said McCarthy after the game.
He was hailed as a “living legend” on social media.
While many were excited at seeing Champions League football in KwaZulu-Natal next year, others predicted that Benni and the boys could go a long way in the competition next season.
Take a peek at some of the reactions:
Give Benni the roses he deserves whilst he can still smell them. He turned around Cape Town City, got them the MTN 8.— m a s h e s h a 💨 (@dollar_mashesha) June 3, 2021
Look what he’s doing with Amazulu!!!🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q8YOngGwsA
Benni McCarthy taking AmaZulu from being a team battling relegation last season to qualifying for the #CAFCL for the first time ever.— TheSportsGuy (Mbali Hlophe) (@mbalimokoko) June 3, 2021
You absolutely love to see it. What a season, Usuthu. pic.twitter.com/J5TeTR8Pk1
Amazulu qualifying for their first CAF champions league is the best thing to happen this week. Benni McCarthy is the name. 💯🤝🇿🇦— Buhle Nhlapo ⚽️📚🇿🇦 (@ubuhle_Nhlapo) June 3, 2021
Congratulations to Usuthu against all odds, they came out tops. Benni McCarthy worked hard with the team 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/BZGN8rGohI— Bobby Axelrod (@Richard41956196) June 2, 2021
Congratulations to Amazulu and Benni Makhathini 🙌🏾 #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/qkXCJbYFIP— sihle (@SihleDlamss) June 2, 2021
Benni McCarthy is a living legend. That dude has been doing stunners from the first moment I knew the guy. Congratulations on another notch, coach @bennimccarthy17— As You Were (@1sihle) June 2, 2021
Benni McCarthy.— MaHlubi ❤ (@ZiieRadebe) June 2, 2021
That's it.
That's the post.
💚💚💚💚💚💚 #AmaZuluFC #Usuthu pic.twitter.com/UUuUHC6ypr