Klopp keeps cool over Mane’s high five snub

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said there was no conflict between himself and striker Sadio Mane despite the Senegalese forward’s snub at the end of Thursday’s 4-2 Premier League win at Manchester United.

Mane, who started on the bench, turned away from Klopp’s outstretched hand at the final whistle after coming on as a 74th-minute substitute.

Asked about the incident, which was captured on television, Klopp was quick to play down its significance.

“No there’s no problem. Yesterday I made a late decision in training to go with Diogo Jota.

“I would usually explain it but there was no time for that. It is all fine,” the German said.

“My boys are used to me explaining and I didn’t. No time, forgot it, whatever. And that was it,,” he said.

But television pundits were not as generous as Klopp.

“Disrespectful. If I was the manager I wouldn’t be happy.

“He should show a bit of respect,” former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness said.

“It’s disrespectful to the manager and the club.

“How can he argue? He’s not had a great season and Liverpool have won here 4-2,” he said.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane agreed but questioned Klopp’s habit of going on the field to greet his players.

“The player is out of order but when I was a player I didn’t want the manager coming on giving me high fives.

“If he sees the player upset then back away,” he said.