Downs Pitso’s past adds intrigue to Champs League showdown

With former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane now coaching Al Ahly, all eyes across the African continent will be on these two heavyweights when they clash in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday (9pm).

Mosimane has escalated the hype in characteristic style by bringing his unrivalled mind games into play, bemoaning the fact the Brazilians are more well rested as their last game was on Sunday while his Red Devils participated in the domestic league a day later, playing out to a 1-all draw with Zamalek.

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena feels that the Egyptians are most dangerous on the flanks. The Downs coach identified left-footed defender Ayman Ashraf as the main threat when Al Ahly build from the back.

“They are very aggressive on the sides. They use a lot the full-backs. They have a clear identity... they look to start from the back. They use their centre-halves very well. They have a little bit more balance when they have Ashraf at left centre-half,” said Mokwena on Wednesday.

Mokwena is also wary of the threat posed by Al Ahly’s No 10 Mohamed Sherif. The 25-year-old forward boasts 12 goals across the local league and the Champions League.

“Their key player is Sherif, who in this moment in time is over-performing. He’s their top goalscorer with 12 goals. Not only is he important in relation to developing the play, they also look for him, they play for him,’’ said Mokwena.

The Tshwane giants arrived in Egypt on Wednesday, the last day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in that country, during which strict fasting is observed from dawn to sunset.

Mokwena indicated touching down in Cairo while the country was still observing Ramadan afforded them great peace of mind and tranquillity to focus on the task at hand.

“It’s good to come into Cairo in a very different climate in the sense that the country is still going through Ramadan and there’s not as much traffic... it’s serene and that gives us energy to focus.’’

Star attacker Themba Zwane is expected to feature after missing the last outing at TS Galaxy due to a muscle strain.

The return leg is in Tshwane on May 22.