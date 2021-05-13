Heric moves to strengthen Chippa strike force for Celtic clash

PREMIUM

If Chippa United are to survive the relegation battle they will need to be sharper in front of goal, coach Vladislav Heric said.



The Serbian said he was pleased with his players’ general performance in their goalless draw against Black Leopards, saying they had displayed a greater hunger to score...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.