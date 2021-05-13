EP can be potent force — Stubbs

Batsman says side has balance to be competitive in new season

PREMIUM

Former Warriors batsman Tristan Stubbs believes Eastern Province can challenge for top honours in the new domestic cricket season, which gets under way later in 2021.



The 20-year-old is one of a host of young players who have been contracted to the provincial side, which he believes has the balance to be competitive...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.