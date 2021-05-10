Everton's Ancelotti praises 'top striker' Calvert-Lewin

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the England striker's goal gave his side a 1-0 Premier League win at West Ham on Sunday, keeping them in the hunt for European football next season.

Calvert-Lewin latched onto a through ball from Ben Godfrey before slotting past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski as Everton dented West Ham's hopes of a top-four finish and stayed eighth on 55 points with four games left to play.

It was his 16th league goal of the season and 21st in all competitions.

"The goal he scored today is one of a top striker," said Ancelotti.

"It's a goal where the striker prepares his movement and moves at the right time with a lot of speed and then he was cold in front of the goalkeeper."

Ancelotti said Calvert-Lewin usually relied on his instincts to score but Sunday's strike was a bit different.

"He hasn't scored a lot of goals like this. He's scored most of his goals from crosses or with one touch in the box." he added. "It was a fantastic goal in this sense."

Everton, who are three points behind fifth-placed West Ham, travel to Aston Villa on Thursday.

Manager David Moyes said West Ham will continue shooting for the stars but concedes his side's chances of reaching next season's Champions League are slim.

West Ham could have exerted real pressure on fourth-placed Leicester City with a win, but instead remain five points behind with three games left.

"I don't think we deserved to lose today and we have to pick up and go again," Moyes told reporters. "At the moment our chances of the Champions League are slim.

"We have been shooting for the stars and will continue to try for that but if we don't make (the Champions League) then hopefully whatever we get we will look at as a good result."

There is still hope for West Ham in that Leicester's last three games are tough, including Tuesday's trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United. West Ham's remaining games are against sides in the bottom half.

However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will play a much-changed team on Tuesday because of a fixture schedule that means his side must play three league games in five days, culminating in a Thursday clash with Liverpool.

Former United boss Moyes said he was not unduly worried by the situation that could play into Leicester's hands.

"Ole can do what he likes, it is his team and his club," Moyes said. "Man United can always put out a strong team."

