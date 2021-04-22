Chippa need to wake up, says striker Kwem
Desperate bid to survive the drop continues against Golden Arrows on Sunday
No matter how hard they push at training and fight on match day, Chippa United remain winless in the DStv Premiership.
As their desperate efforts to survive relegation this season continue, Chippa will be wanting maximum points against Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.