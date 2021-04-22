Chippa need to wake up, says striker Kwem

Desperate bid to survive the drop continues against Golden Arrows on Sunday

PREMIUM

No matter how hard they push at training and fight on match day, Chippa United remain winless in the DStv Premiership.



As their desperate efforts to survive relegation this season continue, Chippa will be wanting maximum points against Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.