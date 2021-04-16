The SA Football Association’s (Safa) technical committee are expected to report their recommendations for the next Bafana Bafana coach to the national executive committee (NEC) next Friday‚ Safa president Danny Jordaan has revealed.

The technical committee has had three meetings‚ including for two days this week‚ to examine the options available to replace Molefi Ntseki as national head coach‚ scrutinise their credentials‚ and determine who they feel will be the best candidates to recommend.

Technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleka reported back on their meetings this week to Jordaan on Thursday evening.

“They had their meeting‚ he [Maluleka] is going to brief me‚ his recommendation will go to the NEC — the NEC will meet next week Friday. Hopefully‚ then we will finalise the matter‚” Jordaan said.