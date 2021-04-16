Lifestyle Sponsored
Advertisement
Trade City: Vacancy
TRADECITY PE are leaders of distribution in South Africa and abroad.
Vacancy available:
Code 10 drivers, with a minimum of 5 years experience and traceable references, are invited to apply for a position at the company.
Interest applicants can forward a 1 page resume to Yusuf at yusufa@tradecity.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.