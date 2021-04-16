Lifestyle

Trade City: Vacancy

16 April 2021

TRADECITY PE are leaders of distribution in South Africa and abroad. 

Vacancy available: 

Code 10 drivers, with a minimum of 5 years experience and traceable references, are invited to apply for a position at the company. 

Interest applicants can forward a 1 page resume to Yusuf at yusufa@tradecity.co.za

