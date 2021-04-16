Past heroes of PE United reminisce at reunion
Former Bay stars of “the beautiful game” had a chance to kick around some stories of their past exploits on the pitch at a reunion in Gqeberha at the weekend.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Former Footballers' Association held its first reunion of the PE United professional football team at the Gelvandale Bowling Club on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.