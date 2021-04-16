Resident claims cops pepper-sprayed him between the buttocks
Victim recalls alleged nightmare assault by Cookhouse cops
Thando Badi alleges he was punched and kicked, and pepper-sprayed between the buttocks by five officers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.