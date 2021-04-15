Man City want more after booking semi-final spot, says Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola wants even more success after his team reached the last four of the Champions League for only the second time with a 2-1 win at Borussia Dortmund.

The Spaniard, who has not won the trophy since his time at Barcelona 10 years ago, led City to quarter-final defeat in the last three seasons, and had said that another unsuccessful attempt to reach the last four would make him a "failure".

Guardiola was also unable to win the top European club title in his three years at Bayern Munich from 2013-16.

"It feels incredible. This is the second time we have got to the semi-finals, so there is not much history for our club here," he said after reaching the last four for the eighth time in his coaching career.

"For the club it is so important, we cannot deny it," he said. "Psychologically, for all of us to get past this moment (of the quarter-final stage) was necessary of course.

"Now we want more. We know how tough (semi-final opponents)Paris St Germain are. They eliminated Bayern Munich. We will see what happens. But for the club and for the players a big moment."

Guardiola's team had to come from a goal down with second half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden to earn a 4-2 aggregate win over Dortmund.

It was the Germans who struck first through Jude Bellingham but City, who can win four titles this season, kept their cool to turn the game around.

"We were brilliant except the first 15 minutes when they were good. The last 30 minutes and the second half we were good," Guardiola said. "The way we played 30 minutes of first half and especially second half. Personality, we passed the ball, and we did it."

City also managed to shut out top Dortmund striker Erling Haaland over both games.

"We are incredibly happy to be in the semi-finals, the best four teams in Europe and against big, strong teams," Guardiola said. "One game at a time, never speak about the four titles."

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic says Haaland is making a big contribution to the team even when he fails to score but does not expect the Norway international's dry spell to continue for long.

Haaland has not scored in his last seven games for club and country, including two league and two Champions League games for Dortmund and three World Cup qualifiers with Norway last month.

The last time he found the net was in a 2-2 draw with Cologne in the Bundesliga on March 20, when he scored both Dortmund's goals.

The 20-year-old is the most sought after talent in the European game and has been linked with a move to Manchester City and their local rivals Manchester United as well as Spanish sides Real Madrid and Barcelona.

His lack of goals has come at the worst possible time for Dortmund, who were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Manchester City on Wednesday and are losing ground in the race for a top-four spot in the Bundesliga.

"Everybody is used to thinking that he's going to score for fun and in every game but he's a human," Terzic said of Haaland, who has 21 league goals this season.

"There will be always times where you won't score but this is not our problem. He's playing really well.

"We are used to thinking that he has the last touch before the goal, but for the recent games he was very important for us in shielding the ball, running in behind and being the threat.

"If he works hard like he's doing all day long in training, it won't take long for him to be on the scoresheet again."

