Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza has said he had hoped to criss-cross the country to conduct hearings as he sets about his mission to investigate racial discrimination‚ past and present‚ in cricket, but Covid-19 will restrict him to virtual proceedings.

Ntsebeza has officially been appointed as the transformation ombudsperson for Cricket SA’s (CSA) newly established Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project.

The SJN project is aimed at investigating racial prejudice against players‚ coaches and administrators‚ past and present‚ who were denied opportunities to prosper due to discrimination since CSA’s inception 30 years ago.

Ntsebeza has six months to investigate and come up with recommendations that will help uproot the scourge that has had its knee on the neck of the sport for the past three decades.

“I don’t have now the luxury of moving from town to town or from province to province as I had hoped that I would do. The pandemic has impacted upon the way in which we now can conduct the hearings‚” said Ntsebeza in his first interaction with the media since his appointment.