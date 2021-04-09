With Sirino having been reintegrated back into the Sundowns team after he missed a number of matches at the beginning of the season‚ Al Ahly have‚ according to reports in Egypt‚ turned their attention to Namibian international Shalulile who has impressed greatly this season.

A report on Egypt’s Kingfut.com has linked Shalulile to Ahly.

The striker‚ who joined the Brazilians at the beginning of the season from Highlands Park‚ has been one of the standout performers this season with 25 goals and six assists in all competitions.