Chippa interim coach Gwambi up for the challenge

Zwide-born coach Siyabulela Gwambi says he is up for the job of interim Chippa coach after being entrusted with the daunting task of steering the sinking club to safety.



Gwambi will be in the hot seat for now and his first test at the helm will be against log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Monday (3pm)...

