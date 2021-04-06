Prinsloo captains Egoli Magic to second national basketball title
Gqeberha-born player determined to reach even greater heights in the game
Gqeberha-born basketball player Reece Prinsloo may have achieved a third Basketball National League title in March but he is determined to achieve even more in the game.
Prinsloo captained Egoli Magic to their second title in a row, and in the process became the first player to win the coveted trophy on three occasions. ..
