Prinsloo captains Egoli Magic to second national basketball title

Gqeberha-born player determined to reach even greater heights in the game

PREMIUM

Gqeberha-born basketball player Reece Prinsloo may have achieved a third Basketball National League title in March but he is determined to achieve even more in the game.



Prinsloo captained Egoli Magic to their second title in a row, and in the process became the first player to win the coveted trophy on three occasions. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.