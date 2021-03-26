Madibaz appoint former Banyana star to coach women's team
'Daniels' expertise will help the team in the Sasol League'
Nelson Mandela University's Madibaz women will be relying on former Banyana Banyana player Gaironissa Daniels' expertise to help the team gain promotion to the Sasol League this season.
The 44-year-old, who is from Gelvandale and holds a coaching C licence, was named this week as the new mentor of the Madibaz women’s team...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.