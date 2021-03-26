Effective conflict resolution starts with ourselves
This week we start preparing ourselves for conflict in our professional or personal lives with a look at some actual techniques that can be found in a study of conflict resolution.
At the outset, we need to understand that the strategies we will be studying over the next few weeks are not to be used for the improper manipulation of our counterparts — they are not “tricks” to be used to abuse a conflict situation or the participants therein...
