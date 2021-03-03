Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe talks tough: Bafana will host Ghana in Joburg and nowhere else

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe is adamant that Bafana Bafana's crucial Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana will be played at FNB Stadium on March 25 as originally planned and this will not change.

Motlanthe moved swiftly to dismiss claims that the game could be played outside the country due to the Ghanaians' Covid-19 fears and lashed out at news outlets that have said the West Africans asked the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to move the match to a neutral venue.

“To put it on the record‚ I have been talking to the secretary of the Ghana FA, where we were discussing this important match between us and them in South Africa.

“Nobody has at any stage mentioned that the Ghana FA doesn’t want to play in SA‚ it’s only the media‚” said Motlanthe.