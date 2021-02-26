Malesela anticipates exciting Cup clash with City

Chippa United coach Dan “Dance” Malesela said he was looking forward to an exciting match against Cape Town City in their Nedbank Cup last-16 soccer fixture on Sunday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (6pm).



The Gqeberha [formerly Port Elizabeth] side reached this round after beating Free State Stars 4-3 on penalties. ..

