Boks start Cup defence against Scotland in Marseille

The Springboks will kick off the defence of their 2023 World Cup crown on September 10 against Scotland in the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

This was confirmed when World Rugby revealed the dates and venues during a live online event in Paris on Friday.

The Cup champions were drawn in pool B for the next edition of the four-yearly global showpiece, to be hosted in France where the South Africans lifted their second world title in 2007.

A week after their opening 2023 match, the Springboks will line up for their second pool match on September 17 against a yet to be determined opponent from Europe at the Stade de Bordeaux.

Six days later, on September 23, the Boks and Ireland will clash for the first time ever at a World Cup when they meet at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on the outskirts of Paris, the scene of the South Africans’ memorable triumph over England in the 2007 final.

The Boks then return to Marseille for their last group match against an Asian-Pacific qualifier in the Stade Velodrome on October 1.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber welcomed the confirmation of the Cup match dates and venues and said it would now give more direction in their advance planning for France.

“Friday’s announcement is a very important milestone in our planning phase for the 2023 Rugby World Cup,” he said.

“With the match dates and venues now confirmed, the coaching and management staff have a very clear idea of the overall squad preparations and logistics.

“For instance, the schedule gives clarity on the number of turnaround days between matches, which in turn will influence our player welfare strategy for the squad.

“And because the game venues have been allocated, it means we can kick on with more intense planning around our logistic operations for items such as team base camps.”

In Scotland and Ireland, the Springboks face two of world rugby’s most formidable teams in the space of 13 days in the group phase.

However, Nienaber cautioned that every match would be vital in the preliminary stage.

“Like I said at the time of the draw, to be in the same pool as Ireland and Scotland will be a massive challenge, but to win the tournament, you have to be able to beat all the teams and we will be properly tested in the pool phases,” the Springbok coach said.

“The margin for error at any stage of the RWC is very small, so we will plan for every scenario, including a very tough last pool game against an Asian-Pacific qualifier, which might be one of Samoa or Tonga.”

The 2023 RWC showpiece starts on September 8 and the final is scheduled for October 28 in Paris.