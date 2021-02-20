Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has "run its course" in the fight against racism and discrimination, captain Steve Cook said.

The pre-match gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter movement has been a part of the Premier League and English Football League games since football resumed after the coronavirus shutdown in June.

Racist abuse of footballers on social media has been widespread in recent weeks, but many voices in the game believe the gesture is no long have the effect that it originally did.