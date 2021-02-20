Kidnapped East London businessman Schalk van der Merwe's car found abandoned

The car of kidnapped East London businessman Schalk van der Merwe has been found abandoned in bushes near Ngqamakhwe, outside Butterworth.

Schalk van der Merwe was kidnapped from his workshop in Msobomvu, Butterworth, on Friday afternoon.

“The vehicle was recovered yesterday (on Friday) in Mtebele bushes, Ngqamakhwe. There are no further details at this stage,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci told DispatchLIVE on Saturday morning.

Soci said the search for the missing man was still underway.

The 42-year-old father of two was allegedly kidnapped in front of his terrified mother and staff. It is alleged that about six gunmen forced Van der Merwe into the back of his white Audi A3 before they sped off.

DispatchLIVE