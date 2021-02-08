Malesela appreciates Chilli Boys fighting spirit in the Nedbank Cup
Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has nothing but appreciation from his players for pulling off a bravery fight against Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Sunday, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The Port Elizabeth side are through to the next round of the competition after beating Stars 4-3 on penalties after the game ended in a 2-2 draw...
