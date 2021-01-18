'We're watching a horror movie' — Gatvol fans slam Orlando Pirates after loss to Black Leopards
Orlando Pirates fans were left shooketh and upset at their side’s loss to Black Leopards on Sunday, flooding social media with messages lambasting the team.
A lacklustre performance by Pirates early on led to Innocent Maela heading the ball into his own net after half an hour. Rodrick Kabwe then doubled the lead for Leopards five minutes later as the Zambian attacker punished sloppy defending by their visitors.
Pirates tried to get back into the game in the second half with a few chances, but were unable to find a way past Leopards.
It was the second loss of the season for Pirates and left them in fifth place, trailing joint leaders Sundowns and Swallows by eight points. They host unbeaten fourth-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
Pirates have struggled in the Premiership since the turn of the year, losing to champions Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this month and conceding a last-minute equaliser in their match against Swallows.
Social media was flooded with reactions to the surprise result, with many fans sharing their heartbreak about the loss.
Some took consolation from the fact that they are still ahead of rivals Kaizer Chiefs on the table.
Orlando pirates fans, let's gather around and cry together😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— LEE'S WORLD❤️ (@_LihleLutuka) January 17, 2021
I'm sorry, my anger is exacerbated by the fact that I don't even have alcohol to wipe the memory of that Pirates game 🤦🏽♂️😶🤣 https://t.co/i5vl4KyIeN pic.twitter.com/j5W9PNmYD5— Malambule (@Ckabopha) January 17, 2021
We're watching a Horror movie 😭😭😭 #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/A7o9cydkeX— Looks® (@Lookie_Looks) January 17, 2021
Yoh I'm tired of the violence towards pirates today enough guys pic.twitter.com/q5whqrpMpg— Paiva (@mduduzi87) January 17, 2021
Breaking News : Pirates fans to be vaccinated first. They have been through a lot in one day. #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/9RwNOnWIPY— South Africa is not a refugee camp🇿🇦🌍 (@SiphiweMaphisa6) January 17, 2021
#OrlandoPirates Dr. Khoza needs to institute an inquiry for this . It can't be, may be Pirates is captured pic.twitter.com/PRWuHcW2Bi— rintchengwa (@rintchengw) January 17, 2021
Pirates fans that were praying for us to get relegated, it's now time to play Jam Alley.— Hunter 👑 (@JLMokwena) January 17, 2021
Pick a square.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Pqrsos7UOZ
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.