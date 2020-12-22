Seema believes Chippa boss has his back

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema is adamant he has the full support of club boss Siviwe Mpengesi.



The Port Elizabeth-based side suffered their fifth defeat in eight DStv Premiership games this season after losing 3-1 to AmaZulu at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Sunday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.