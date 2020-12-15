We have to stop conceding soft goals, says coach

Chippa need strong wall to stop Pirates — Seema

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema plans to have a steadfast defensive line against aggressive Orlando Pirates when the sides meet in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (kickoff 7.30pm).



Seema is painfully aware that Chippa have leaked eight goals in their first six league matches this season...

