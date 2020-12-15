Events organiser awaits ruling on river swims

Beach sports events canned due to restrictions

PREMIUM

All beach-related races organised by ZSports Events would be cancelled following the announcement that all beaches in the Eastern Cape would be closed to the public, Michael Zoetmulder of ZSports said on Tuesday.



Zoetmulder said he had no choice but to cancel a number of events which were set to take place across the back end of December and in early January...

