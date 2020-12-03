Soccer

Kayden Francis’s debut for Chippa a dream come true

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 03 December 2020

Schauderville-born wing Kayden Francis turned his dreams into reality when he made his first appearance for Chippa United in the DStv Premiership on Sunday.

His big moment arrived in the fixture against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Book Launch - Pitch Battles: Sport, racism and resistance

Most Read

X