Kayden Francis’s debut for Chippa a dream come true

PREMIUM

Schauderville-born wing Kayden Francis turned his dreams into reality when he made his first appearance for Chippa United in the DStv Premiership on Sunday.



His big moment arrived in the fixture against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

