Influential Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino is staying put at Chloorkop‚ at least for now.

Sundowns and Sirino's long-time Egyptian admirers Al Ahly could not conclude a deal before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window slammed shut at midnight on Monday.

Al Ahly‚ who won a record ninth Caf Champions League title under the guidance of Sirino’s former coach Pitso Mosimane last Friday‚ had their initial offer flatly rejected by Sundowns.

“They made an offer which we rejected‚” Sundowns senior official Yogesh Singh told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“For us the negotiations are closed and Sirino remains our player. Unless they come back to the table with a better and fairer offer that shows respect for Sundowns‚ nothing is going to happen.