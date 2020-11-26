For former Kaizer Chiefs darling and Bafana Bafana star Doctor Khumalo‚ playing against Boca Juniors in front of Diego Maradona is a career highlight etched into his memory.

Khumalo said on Thursday Argentina’s 1986 World Cup-winner Maradona‚ who died aged 60 on Wednesday‚ was‚ like most footballers who grew up in the 1980s‚ a childhood hero.

Bafana’s 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winner played a stint at Ferro Carril Oeste in Argentina in 1995‚ before the deal was cut short by issues regarding the agent’s handling of the affair.

He recalls playing at Estadio Alberto J Armando‚ Boca’s home ground more popularly known as La Bombonera‚ one of the most intimidating club venues in world football.

Maradona played for Boca before signing for Barcelona in 1982‚ and again in the 1990s‚ and post his playing career remained one of the great club’s most fanatical supporters.

“I remember the game we played against Boca Juniors on a Sunday‚ and we were warming up and I was wondering what all the hullaballoo was about‚” Khumalo recalled.

“Because the stadium gets full at about 11am. And‚ you must understand‚ that man is seen as a godfather of football‚ because football in Argentina is a sort of religion.

“In Argentina even the smaller teams get crowds. But when we played Boca‚ that was when I felt‚ ‘I am in Argentina’.

“I think there was five‚ 10 minutes left of the warm-up and I heard the crowd chanting‚ ‘Ma-ra-donna’. And I thought‚ ‘But this guy’s not playing’.

“Only to find that at the Boca Juniors' stadium he’s got his own private suite. So he just walked in with his family.

“And when I looked up I saw [Claudio] Caniggia‚ Maradona‚ the likes of [Gabriel] Batistuta‚ and I was like‚ ‘Wow’.

“And then what he does is he walks up to the front of his private suite‚ where there’s like a glass‚ and he’ll bow east‚ bow south‚ and bow west.

"And when he bows the crowd [in that stand] acknowledge him by raising their hands and say something in Spanish – and the stand at the other side does the same.

"So it’s sort of a synchronised way of greeting.