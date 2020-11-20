This is the right time for comeback, says Cezu
Chippa United midfielder Avela Cezu says this is the right time for him to make a return to the highest professional football league in SA after spending almost four years in the lower ranks.
The Mthatha resident, 26, started his football journey in the Orlando Pirates development side and then made his way to the School of Excellence...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.