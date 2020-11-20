News

Reactions pour in as EFF descend on Brackenfell

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 20 November 2020
Hundreds of EFF supporters assembled on November 20 for a march on Brackenfell High.
Image: Esa Alexander

The EFF is trending on social media after hundreds heeded the party's call to continue with an antiracism protest in Brackenfell, Cape Town.

Julius Malema, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu earlier this week called on the “ground forces” to return to the area nearly two weeks after a violent confrontation between community members and EFF protesters.

The EFF is protesting against allegations of racism at Brackenfell High School after it emerged that a group of parents hosted an unofficial matric ball which was only attended by white pupils. Two teachers from the school also attended the event, which created an impression that the school was involved in its organisation.

The provincial education department told TimesLIVE that the school should not be held responsible for the event, as it had been organised by parents. The school had cancelled its official matric ball because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The City of Cape Town on Tuesday gave permission for 100 EFF members to demonstrate, later increasing that number to 500, but hundreds more showed up to protest.

TimesLIVE reported that this delayed the protests as EFF leaders tried to negotiate with the police to allow marchers to protest outside the school. A group of white residents, much smaller than the one which clashed with the red berets in the last protest, awaited the group on the other side of the school grounds.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini called for “maximum discipline” from party members.

Many supported the demonstration and commended the EFF for challenging racism, while others called for calm and control from the SA Police Service.

Here are some of the reactions:

TimesLIVE

