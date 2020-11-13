Bizana Pondo Chiefs promotion ‘a special moment’

PREMIUM

Bizana Pondo Chiefs’ promotion to the GladAfrica Championship was a very special moment for the Pondo people and the Eastern Cape, club chair Nathi Mqokiyana said.



The Bizana-based club gained promotion to play in SA’s second-highest professional league next season...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.