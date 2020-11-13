Bizana Pondo Chiefs promotion ‘a special moment’
Bizana Pondo Chiefs’ promotion to the GladAfrica Championship was a very special moment for the Pondo people and the Eastern Cape, club chair Nathi Mqokiyana said.
The Bizana-based club gained promotion to play in SA’s second-highest professional league next season...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.