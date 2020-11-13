Talented 22-year-old pivot has key role to play in tough encounter against Cheetahs

Golden chance for Willemse to put boot in

PREMIUM

Stormers flyhalf Damian Willemse has a golden opportunity to take centre stage and dictate play when his team face the Cheetahs at Newlands on Saturday (kickoff 7pm).



The talented 22-year-old pivot, who has blown hot and cold this season, will be a key figure in what should be a closely fought Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked clash...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.