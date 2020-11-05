Eva Nga makes his presence felt at Chippa

Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga made his presence felt at Chippa United on Tuesday by scoring a fantastic hat-trick against Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership on Tuesday.



The Port Elizabeth club registered their first victory of the season when they beat The Team of Choice 3-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth...

