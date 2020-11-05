Sirino will be back after Fifa break‚ says confident Sundowns co-coach

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is confident that influential midfielder Gaston Sirino will be fully fit for their league match against AmaZulu at Loftus after the Fifa break in a fortnight.

The 29-year-old Uruguayan is the subject of keen interest from his former coach Pitso Mosimane's side Al Ahly and the Egyptian giants are believed to have tabled a bid in the region of R50m for the player.

“He should be ready to play the next match after the Fifa break‚” said Mngqithi.

“We were just being cautious because he had a grade two hamstring injury. It has taken two-and-a-half weeks now.

“We are hopeful that by the time we come back from the Fifa break he will be back with the team because he has already started light training.”

Sirino has not featured for Sundowns in their three league matches this season and missed the wins against Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City‚ as well as the draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) due to injury.

His only appearance this season was in the 1-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic in the quarterfinal stage of the MTN8 where he was replaced in the closing stages of the match.