Kaizer Chiefs fail in appeal on transfer ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has dismissed Kaizer Chiefs’ appeal against a two-window transfer ban.

The much-awaited decision by the court in Lausanne‚ Switzerland‚ will come as a disappointment to the club and their supporters.

Chiefs had hoped to overturn the decision regarding the illegal signing of the Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018.

The decision means Chiefs will remain banned by a Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) ruling from signing players for the current transfer window‚ and the 2020-21 season’s second window in January.

A media statement released by Cas stated: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the appeal filed by the Malagasy player Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianamimanana (the Player) and the South African club Kaizer Chiefs FC (collectively‚ the Appellants)‚ against the decision rendered by the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) on 5 December 2019 (the Challenged Decision).