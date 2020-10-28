Bay-born triathlete to duel it out with best of best
Riddle guns for Valencia World Cup
Buoyed by a creditable ninth-placed finish against a top-class field in Barcelona last weekend, Port Elizabeth-born triathlete Jamie Riddle has set his sights on reaching the pinnacle of the sport.
An invigorated Riddle has begun preparations for his final assignment this year — the 2020 Valencia ITU Triathlon World Cup on November 7. ..
