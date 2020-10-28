Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has said he is not really considering rotating his Bafana Bafana and Nigeria international goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi.

Hunt suggested his task will be to nurse Khune back to his best condition to compete with Akpeyi for Amakhosi’s No.1 jersey‚ after the Nigerian made a return to Chiefs’ starting line-up in their 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.

Akpeyi was largely a passenger in a match of one-way traffic to an at times rampant Chiefs fringe combination‚ who were denied a far bigger scoreline by hitting the post three times and the goalkeeping of Chippa’s Veli Mothwa.

Nigeria No.1 Akpeyi‚ though‚ dealt with the few situations to come his way calmly.

Hunt said Akpeyi had not played yet in 2020-21 as he was waiting for his work permit to be cleared.

Asked if he would be rotating the two international glove-men‚ Chiefs’ coach said: “I don’t think so.

“The problem is we haven’t had a proper preseason. ‘Itu’ [Khune] came back from a major injury‚ and didn’t play much‚ then played right at the end [of last season].

“And then we’ve had three-and-a-half weeks trying to get everybody settled in. And Daniel had a problem with his work permit‚ and it came through yesterday.

“So‚ you know‚ I just felt he was ready to play‚ and let’s have a look.”

Akpeyi was in form and largely kept ex-Bafana keeping stalwart Khune – also battling various injuries – on the bench last season‚ the Nigerian playing a role in Chiefs leading the Premiership until they were pipped to the title on the final day by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Khune played a shaky game in Chiefs’ 3-0 defeat in their Premiership opener to Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.