Chippa’s Mothwa sends out a warning to opposition teams

Chippa United soccer captain Veli Mothwa has warned that opposition teams should look out for an all-new Chilli Boys squad this season ahead of their opening match in the DStv Premiership.

The Eastern Cape team kick off their campaign against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Not giving away too much information, the 29-year-old goalkeeper said their opponents would be surprised by Chippa’s style of play this season.

“Preseason has gone very well, the players have been hard at training preparing for the start of the league,” Mothwa said.

“This team is not the same as last season.

“The way we have beefed it up we are going to surprise a lot of people in terms of our style of football we will be playing.

“We are expecting a tough season, but with the way the coach has prepared us and the new ideas that he has introduced to the team, I believe we are going to do pretty good in terms of log standings than our previous season.”

Mothwa has made the number one jersey at Chippa his own since taking over from Patrick Tignyemb as Chippa’s top shot-stopper when ex-coach Norman Mapeza arrived at the team last season.

Despite the club’s 11th-place finish last season, Mothwa has had an impressive run, achieving a 12-match clean-sheet record.

The former Baroka player said he aimed to continue with his clean sheet on Saturday against the Citizens.

“We want to win this game,” he said.

“This is our first game of the season, we really want to start the new season on a high note.

“We are playing away so there will not be too much pressure on us but we need to get points.

“We also have to make sure we defend well and not concede any goals.

“Last season was a good one for me and I would like to continue from that success.

“I work hard every day at training and with the players that I have now, I think I’ll continue with the good run that I had last season.”

Chippa will be going into the clash gunning for revenge after they succumbed 1-0 to Cape Town City during the bio-bubble.

After Saturday’s match, the Chilli Boys will host Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (7.30pm).