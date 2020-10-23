Delhi Capitals fast bowler Nortje eager to learn from Aussie stars

Delhi Capitals strike bowler Anrich Nortjé says having former Australian cricketer Ryan Harris in his corner has opened his eyes to aspects of his game that might have been overlooked previously.

Nortje was sharing his experiences of the Indian Premier League and being in a bio bubble during a webinar hosted by Madibaz Sport and Nelson Mandela University earlier this week.

He said having Aussies Ricky Ponting and Harris as part of their management staff was great in that it gave him an opportunity to expand the horizons of his game.

“He [Harris] has kept things quite simple for me,” the Warriors speedster said.

“He hasn’t gone into many specific details with me.

“We have our individual plans for each batsman coming out but other than that it has been quite simple.

“We just have to stick to our strengths and execute the plans we have. It’s not too hectic and he is not trying to change anything.”

Adding to that, Nortje said he enjoyed listening to their shared experiences of the game and tried to pick up small things which he could implement in his own game.

“It’s nice to have that kind of experience around, to hear and understand the way they think about the game, how they go about things.

“Just hearing about those experiences outside my own game and how they pay attention to certain details helps, something I might not have thought of earlier.”

Asked why the SA players have done so well in the IPL this season, Nortje said those who had received the opportunity to play had shown how much they really wanted to be there.

“Also, due to cricket not being played, the guys are fresh, but I suppose that is the same for everybody. I just think the guys have come out and played their game with a bit of freedom.

“Everyone, myself included, has had a long time to think about cricket and if there was something we wanted to change about our game, but now it is just about doing it [out in the middle].”

Asked about the lack of IPL crowds which create such a buzz at matches, Nortje said he had got a taste of the cricket-loving Indian fans when he played for the national side.

“It would have been amazing to have the crowds, especially when they are on your side.

“Luckily I have experienced that feeling playing India in India.

“It’s such a good feeling to have that atmosphere at the ground,” Nortje said when asked if the crowd chants via the stadium speakers added to the effects of the match.

Of being in a secure bio bubble and not being able to mix with anyone outside that, Nortje said it meant the squad spent a lot more time together.

“In the past, you play, you train and then you go and do your own thing, but now it is a bit more together,” the former Brandwag pupil said.

“It has its good points and we have had a good time, and have gelled well as a group.”